Spurs Sneaker Jam is coming back to the AT&T Center

The event will showcase the latest trends across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual Spurs Sneaker Jam is back after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

The event is where Spurs fans, sneaker enthusiasts, and creators can meet up and take a look at some of the latest fresh gear from head to toe.

The 4th annual Spurs Sneaker Jam is set for November 21.

According to the website, the event is where you can get an exclusive look at the latest trends from vendors across the State of Texas.

In addition, entry into Sneaker Jam includes admission to the show and an 11/29 Spurs Game Ticket.

San Antonio is home to custom sneaker creators such as Jake Danklefs of "Dank and Co." and Dimas Martinez.

SPURS are back, MANU is back! This completes the Spurs “Big 3” game worn shoes series for memorabilia collector @crazymills42. Thanks for the opportunity to work with these gems! Now getting back in the groove for custom season. Stay tuned for mas 🔥🙏🏽 #gospursgo @JeffGSpursZone pic.twitter.com/9DCnAM6GT2 — Dimas Martinez (@210DAM) October 20, 2021