SAN ANTONIO — An overturned 18-wheeler on IH-10 southbound near the Culebra Road exit has left a "traffic mess," according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

Southbound lanes going into downtown are closed for the time being, according to officials with SAPD.

The 18-wheeler reportedly lost its load of lumber on the highway.

This is the second major accident along IH-10 where authorities have had to shut down the freeway in the past month. The last incident happened near La Cantera Parkway.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured but has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries have been reported.