SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday night who allegedly assaulted three women he was dating.

27-year-old Kenneth Carl Salazar was picked up on warrants for bodily injury and sexual assault, police said.

One victim met Salazar on a dating app. She said he snapped when she wanted to end their relationship. He then sexually assaulted her, according to police. A second woman said he stalked her and she feared for her life and the lives of her family. Then a third victim came forward, saying Salazar physically assaulted her when the two were dating.

SAPD said Salazar used several dating apps and he may have assaulted more women. They are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward. Resources are available for survivors of sexual violence.

