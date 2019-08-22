SAN ANTONIO — Check your freezer! H-E-B is voluntarily recalling some of its ice cream after a product inspection found potential metal from processing equipment.

The grocery giant said half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream sold in some stores may contain metal. The item in question has a UPC of 4122034602 and a sell-by date of March 12, 2020. The affected items have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund, H-E-B said. Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The recall notice does not affect Central Market, Houston or Mexico stores, H-E-B said. To see a full list of stores where the ice cream was sol, visit H-E-B's website.

