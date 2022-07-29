Looking for free or cheap family activities before the summer ends? We've got you covered.

Save those dollars for back-to-school shopping instead.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The end of summer is almost here, and you might be running out of ways to keep your kids entertained. Well, KENS 5 has five free places for family fun!

MUSEUM DAYS

Beat the late summer heat and keep it educational with free museum days.

The DoSeum offers free family nights the first Monday of the month between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Reserve tickets on their website starting at 8 a.m. the day of family night. Tickets are first come, first serve and reservations are required.

McNay Art Museum has free Thursdays between 4 and 9 p.m. plus every first Sunday is free. Note: a special exhibition fee of $10 still applies for the featured exhibition.

Tuesdays are free from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Witte Museum.

First Sundays are free at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. Children under 12 and active-duty military are also always free.

SAS FACTORY TOUR

Take a summer field trip to the SAS Factory. Free tours are available Monday through Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Groups are limited to four people and you must wear a face covering. You will see the more than 100 steps shoes go through before they get to your feet. Call to schedule your tour at (210) 921-8103.

MOVIES

Check out an outdoor movie when the sun sets. The Mission Marquee Plaza offers free movies. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Snacks and picnics are welcome, but there is also a food truck to purchase items.

Aug. 6: Moana

Aug. 18: Friday Night Lights

Aug. 20: Eternals

SPLASH PADS

Stay cool in the heat at a splash pad. There are several free splash pads in the city.

BOWLING

Get competitive with a free game of bowling with the Kids Bowl Free program. Registered children ages 2 to 17 get two free games of bowling each day all summer long. There are two bowling alleys in San Antonio that participate in the program: Astro SuperBowl and Bandera Bowling Center. You have the option to buy a Family Pass for $39.95. It allows four adults to bowl two games each day with the children. Purchasing the Family Pass is not required for children to bowl free, but it is just an option for parents if they wish to participate. Note that bowling shoes are required and shoe rental fees will apply.

BASEBALL GAME

For a small price, take in a baseball game. The Missions offer $2 Tuesday games. Parking is $2, outfield tickets are $2, a sausage wrap snack is $2, and for parents, domestic draft beer is $2. The Missions also offer Value Thursday with 50% off tickets and parking plus domestic draft beer, hot dogs and soda are $2.

“There are so many free or inexpensive opportunities, things to do, family-friendly things to do around the city where you don’t have to pay anything,” said Christina, the savings educator of Saving with Christina.