This weekend marks the return of San Antonio's splash pads

Although it's still March, Parks and Recreation knows this time of year allows families to spend more time together.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab the kiddos and the sunscreen...splash pad season has begun!

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department announced the 2022 splash pad season begins Saturday at 9 a.m., according to a press release.

Splash pads, usually filled with fountains and nozzles that shoot water, are fun play areas for kids wanting cool off during the warm months.

Although it's still March, Parks and Recreation knows this time of year allows families to spend more time together.

“With Spring Break around the corner, it’s a great time to open the City’s splash pads for families and visitors to enjoy,” Homer Garcia III, department director, is quoted as saying in the release.

Lifeguard Certification classes will also be available over Spring Break at the San Antonio Natatorium, according to the Facebook page. According to their post, Parks and Recreation is still looking to hire certified lifeguards for city pools, offering up to $700 in incentive pay.

Day and night classes are available for enrollment and you must be at least 16 years old to sign up. The website states lifeguard certification is $38 for the class.

The city has a variety of splash pads to enjoy around the city that are free and open to the public.

Splash pads will be open at the following locations:

Benavides Park

Elmendorf Lake Park

Hemisfair

Lincoln Park

Pearsall Park

The splash pads will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.