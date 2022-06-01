These San Antonio restaurants offer free or cheap meals for kids

Looking to save a buck while eating out? Here are just some of the many options around town...

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Don't let inflation keep your family from eating out. There are plenty of Alamo City restaurants that offer free kids’ meals.

Sometimes you don't feel like cooking in this heat. Instead, it is easier to eat out. Remember: You can spend your money wisely by looking for meal deals if you have children.

“No mom wants to have to cook every single meal every single night of the week,” said Christina, a San Antonio savings educator from Savings with Christian. “Kids have to eat, but we don’t have to pay full price.”

Make eating out affordable by picking restaurants that offer free kids’ meals.

Kids eat free every day and there is lots of flavor for adults at Acadiana Café. Adult meals must cost more than $5.78, while young diners have three meal choices.

Go retro and give your family a taste of the past at Babe’s Old Fashion Food, where kids eat free every day.

Breakfast favorite IHOP also offers a great dinner special. Kids eat free at the popular chain every night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids and parents love pizza. At Cici’s Pizza, kids under 3 eat for free. (Note, a drink for the littles does cost extra.)

In the mood for seafood? Sea Island Shrimp House offers free kids’ meals on Thursdays.

Fogo de Chao is free for kids 6 and under every day, while children between 7 and 12 years old eat at half-price.

Texas de Brazil lets kids under 2 eat free, children 7 to 12 eat for $5 and those 6 to 12 are half-price.

There's just one thing families should remember that will be the rule no matter where they go to take advantage of free kids' meals.

“The kids-eat-free promotions requires a purchase of an adult meal," said Christina.

These promotions are subject to change, so call ahead and confirm the deal before you head out to eat. See Christina’s full list of restaurants that offer free or low-cost kids’ meals.