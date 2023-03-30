Mello has been hoping for his own human for more than 2 years | Forgotten Friends

He was pulled from the euthanasia list at a shelter in Bastrop, where he was found as a stray back in 2021.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Mello is around four years old and is a Stafford Terrier and Cattle Mix, who was found as a stray with severe mange, then taken to a shelter in Bastrop.

He was subsequently rescued by the Hill Country SPCA from that shelter's euthanasia list in February of 2021. He has been there ever since, waiting for his very own home.

The folks at HCSPCA say that Mello is "a goofy, squishy boy that will do best in a home with people or older kids who are steady on their feet."

He loves toys, puzzles and basically anything that has to do with food.

He enjoys going outside as long as he gets to return to his couch quickly. Mello is just as his name suggests, mellow and calm.

He is housebroken, rarely barks and doesn't destroy things. He is always happy and enjoys cuddling. On the rare occasion that he does something wrong, he is easily corrected.

HCSPCA says he has done fine in short time frames with other dogs, but they aren't sure if he has ever shared an intimate space with another dog long term. If you have other dogs, you can arrange a meet and greet to see if they all get along.

Mello doesn't like cats though.

"We believe Mello would excel in a home where he could receive all the love and attention," said Kaitlyn Blumrich, Operations Manager at Hill Country SPCA. "Oh and he loves puppies! We do think he could adjust to another canine in the home as long as they are dog savvy."

For whoever adopts Mello, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

There is no better feeling in the world, than adopting or fostering an overlooked pet from a shelter. Who's ready to bring Mello home with them?

Hill Country SPCA shelter is located at 2981 S. State Highway 16 in Fredericksburg and they are open Tuesdays thru Saturdays, closed on Sunday and Mondays. Their phone number is (830) 990-9085. You can reach out to the shelter by email at info@hillcountryspca.com.

Tuesday thru Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

For more information on how you can adopt, please visit their website.

If you'd like to donate to the shelter CLICK HERE.

Have some extra cash and want to buy something for some of the long term dogs at the shelter? There are tons of enrichment toys they'd like which are listed on their Amazon Wish list CLICK HERE. For the cat lovers out there, they also have items for cats on their wish list.

The Hill Country SPCA was founded by volunteers and continues to depend on them for its ongoing success. Whatever your special skill, they can use you! Do you have time? CLICK HERE to find out more.

You can follow the Hill Country SPCA on Facebook and Instagram.