He was surrendered to Kerr County Animal Services with his two siblings who have both been adopted. Brindle is in danger of being euthanized.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

On this week’s Forgotten Friends we meet Brindle, a four-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered to Kerr County Animal Services over four months ago, simply because his owner didn’t want him or his siblings anymore.

His two siblings were adopted already and now time is running out for him at the shelter, because they have to start euthanizing healthy animals due to lack of space.

Brindle loves to play and also enjoys being petted. He is also super friendly and is current on all of his vaccinations and neutered.

"He is obsessed with playing fetch and he is amazing at it," said Karen Guerriero, Kerrville Pets Alive! "He is very affectionate and loves all human companionship."

Brindle dumped at shelter because owner didn't want him anymore | Forgotten Friends 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

He’d do best in an active home with no small kids. The shelter tells us he loves playing with his ball, a frisbee or really anything for hours. Brindle does not really do well with other dogs right now, but might with a little training and a whole lot of love. Also due to his high energy level, it's probably best that he not live with cats.

"A dog this motivated by moving toys, should probably not be in a family with cats," said Karen. "We also suggest that children in the family be old enough so they wouldn’t be knocked down by an active dog."

Check out this video that shows Brindle's amazing talents.

He needs someone who will spend time with him and handle him responsibly and with love. Are you ready for an active dog and new friend?

For whoever adopts Brindle, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Due to overcrowded conditions at the Kerr County Animal Shelter, Brindle is at risk of being euthanized soon. The shelter does not have the resources and quite frankly, the room, to keep dogs on a long-term basis.

Do you have room in your heart and your home for Brindle and think he'd be a good fit for you? Contact KCAS at (830) 257-3100 or email them at animalcontrol@co.kerr.tx.us.

The shelter is located at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville, Texas 78028.

You can fill out an adoption application on their website: kerrvilllepetsalive.org.

Hours of Operation:

Open Monday thru Friday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

CLOSED

SAVE THE DATE: December 2 is the date for the 2nd Annual Fur Ball benefiting Kerr County animal welfare charity, Kerrville Pets Alive! The Fur Ball committee is currently planning a “paw-stopper” event which will include live music, by the E7 band pet-themed décor, a pooch parade, fur lounge, glitter bar, signature cocktails and an appearance by the KPA! Pup Squad and Tesh Mannino and Misfit Farms. Guests will be treated to a seated dinner catered by Rails and can have their pet featured on a Royal Pet Portrait wall. Unique silent auction items and live auction experiences will be available as well.

The Fur Ball Committee plans to transform the hall into a cozy and luxurious winter space. The attire for the event will be formal and funky. Guests are encouraged to express their best pet flair.

Find out how you can get tickets on their website.

Want to make a monetary donation to help out the pets in Kerrville? CLICK HERE

Check out this WISH LIST of items the shelter is desperate need of right now.

Remember: When you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.