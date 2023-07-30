Bubba Snoop had a ruff start after previous owner threatened to shoot him | Forgotten Friends

This friendly dog is the poster child for getting along with other dogs and cats.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

On this week’s Forgotten Friends we meet Bubba Snoop, an 8-year-old Shepherd Lab mix who is out at the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area.

This boy has stolen the hearts of everyone at the shelter, with his soulful brown eyes, super chill demeanor and overall cuddle factor.

He was dropped off at the shelter by Animal Control, who rescued him when his previous owner threatened to shoot him.

You’d think a dog who had been mistreated would not be very friendly, but you would be absolutely wrong!

Bubba Snoop gets along with all dogs, cats and just about everybody he comes into contact with... even small kids!

"He would be a perfect fit in pretty much any home and has done great here with staff's children, even a baby," said Sarah Hammond, Executive Director of HSNBA.

He did test positive for heartworms, but the shelter said they will take care of his treatment.

He’s vaccinated, chipped, neutered and ready to go.

He doesn’t need much, just a human who will love him and take care of him for the rest of his life.

"Due to his age, he really doesn't need a lot of room or a big yard, and he's happy to trot along beside you wherever you go," said Sarah. "He will settle down and rest when you do. Now WHY in the world is this perfect dog still stuck at the shelter?"

Some folks might be afraid of adopting a dog who is a little on the "senior side," but don't let let stop you from bringing home this fabulous dog!

For whoever adopts Bubba Snoop, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Visit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels or call them at (830) 629-5287.

They are open:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: Closed to the public

Would you like to help the animals at the shelter? You can order from their Amazon Wish List!

CLICK HERE to see what they need most.

As with all shelters, cash is always appreciated, since money comes in handy to pay the veterinary bills associated with saving all the animals in need.

CLICK HERE to donate to the shelter.

Maybe Bubba Snoop is not the type of dog you're looking for, but you want to adopt. Visit their website to see all of their available pets CLICK HERE.

Do you have some extra time on your hands and love animals? They also could use some volunteers. CLICK HERE to see how you can help them out.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.