Brody has been adopted twice and brought back both times due to no fault of his own | Forgotten Friends

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Brody is an almost 6-year-old Catahoula mix who has been brought back to the Bulverde Area Humane Society twice now over the last three years, through no fault of his own!

The first time he was adopted, the owner decided to sell his home and move in with his daughter, who already had five cats. Brody does not like cats at all! So that was no bueno for Brody. Back to the shelter he went.

The second owner lost his job and couldn't care for him after that. So again, Brody bounced back to the shelter.

Brody is such a good boy! He knows how to sit and to shake and other basic commands. He's very smart and is housebroken as well.

"He loves to go on walks and hang out with his people," said Penny, the volunteer in charge of dogs at Bulverde Area Humane Society. "He is also just as happy to binge watch Breaking Bad with you, too."

He knows basic commands and is housebroken.

Like most dogs, Brody is afraid of thunderstorms and fireworks.

He would do best in a quiet home with no cats. He seems to like other dogs, but Penny thinks he would probably prefer it if he were your only pet.

"He just wants to be your one and only," said Penny. "This old guy deserves a stable home."

Third time is the charm! Let's find Brody the perfect match.

If you are interested in adding Brody into your family, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com. If there are other dogs in your home, they do require a meet and greet, which can be scheduled by email at bahshelter@yahoo.com.

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

If you'd like to donate to the shelter CLICK HERE.

They have a complete list of items in which they are always in need of right here.

You can follow Bulverde Area Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram.