Bonded pair of senior kitties whose owner passed away unexpectedly needs loving home | Forgotten Friends

"After the unexpected loss of their owner and the upheaval they have been through, they need to remain together," said Kerrville Pets Alive.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Can you imagine having your world turned upside down, losing your home and your beloved human, as well as your two, 4-legged canine friends, all in one fell swoop? That's what happened to Prissy and Yum-Yum, who are nine years old, and this week's Forgotten Friends.

This bonded, senior pair lost their human quite unexpectedly on May 5. The loved one's family was unable to care for them, so the two, as well as their two canine companions, were all taken to a no-kill shelter in Kerrville to see if they could help.

"Although at capacity, AWS Freeman Fritts jumped in to save Yum-Yum and Prissy, while another rescue was able to intake the two senior pups," said Kerrville Pets Alive. "If they hadn't been able to take them, sadly, the pair were scheduled to be euthanized later that day."

Bonded pair of felines need to stay together 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

This gorgeous, bonded senior pair really needs to be adopted together due to their age and the stress separating them could cause them.

Both cats are female, nine years old, and are healthy, spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped.

"Yum-Yum is a sweet, but quiet blue-eyed manx calico, while Prissy is a more outgoing blue-eyed Siamese Snowshoe," said Kerrville Pets Alive.

The pair of kitties had their entire world turn upside down, so the shelter is doing their best to make sure they remain together.



If you are interested in adopting this gentle and beautiful bonded pair, please contact AWS Freeman Fritts directly at 830) 257-4144. They are located in Kerrville.

For more information on how to adopt Prissy and Yum-Yum or another animal from AWS Freeman Fritts, visit their website.

Not quite ready to adopt but have some extra time on your hands? They always need volunteers. CLICK HERE to find out how you can make a difference.

Another way you can help out the shelter is by making a donation. Visit their Amazon wish list to check out what they need the most.

Or if you are at the store and want to pick up something and drop it off at the shelter, here are some of the items they need:

Meow Mix Dry Cat Food

Fancy Feast or Friskies Gourmet Canned Pate Cat Food

Pepperoni Dog Training Treats

Gerber Stage 2 Chicken Baby Food for kittens

Fancy Feast Dry Cat Food

Fabulosa - any fragrance

Dawn Dish Soap, Clorox Bleach, Clorox Wipes

Paper Towels, Hand Towels, Bath Towels

Large Covered Litter Boxes, Litter Scoops

Dog and Cat Beds

Baby Blankets

Bath Rugs with Rubber Backing

Dog and Cat Toys

Small and Medium Dog Collars and Leashes

Breakaway Cat and Kitten Collars

Freeman-Fritts Vet Clinic & Shelter

515 Spur 100, Kerrville, Texas 78028

Email: info@freemanfritts.com

Tel: (830) 257-4144

Office Hours

7:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.& 1:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Monday - Friday

Shelter Hours

1:00 p.m.- 4:00p.m.

Wednesday - Friday

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.