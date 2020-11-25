Smoke BBQ serves upwards of 10,000 individually packaged meals for Thanksgiving

For $12, you get a plate loaded up with turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans and mashed potatoes. They'll also open up their outdoor patio.

With the coronavirus surging once again, officials are discouraging big Thanksgiving gatherings.

San Antonio restaurants are working hard to meet the high demand for individual meals.

Smoke BBQ is having its busiest Thanksgiving yet. Owner Adrian Martinez said they're serving upwards of 10,000 meals for the holiday. It's a huge increase from last year when they served about 1,000.

Martinez said the meals are individually packaged to keep up with social distancing. They're perfectly portioned for people celebrating solo this year. They can also work at small family gatherings to prevent a "buffet-style" meal.

For $12, you get a plate loaded up with turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans and mashed potatoes.

Earlier this year, coronavirus led Martinez to make the tough call to downsize his restaurant. They've been at their new, smaller location downtown for a few months now. Martinez said adapting to what 2020 has thrown at them is what's keeping them thriving.

"Even though there was a lot of fear coming into the pandemic, what we're grateful for is that we have this beautiful venue that we're building. We're grateful for the great clients we have, our loyal customers, and that takes all the fear away," Martinez said.

Martinez said there are still a few delivery time slots left for those looking to put in a last-minute order for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday at 8 p.m. Smoke will also open its outdoor patio space that's over 12,000 square feet with plenty of room for social distancing. Martinez said if you don't want to put in a delivery order, you can stop by on Thanksgiving to enjoy a good meal in-person.

"Our team and I would like to invite everyone out to visit our venue," Martinez said. "We are very proud of the hard work and dedication that has been put into this project and are looking forward to sharing it with the city of San Antonio!"