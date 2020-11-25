Holiday air travel: How to safely navigate San Antonio International Airport

Here are some things to keep in mind if you are traveling this week for Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the busiest times of the year to travel. While some people have chosen to fly to see family - this year it’s not just about how you get there - it’s making sure you do so safely.

“I’m going back home to Santa Barbara, California,” traveler Ron Cockrell said. “I think there’s a certain amount of edge, but I believe if you take all of the precautions - keep your hands washed, keep your mask on and cooperate with the airline - everybody can have an enjoyable trip."

According to TSA, in 2019 the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Thanksgiving, the San Antonio International Airport saw more than 48,000 people traveling. At the same time in 2020, it's only about 19,000. That’s a 40% decrease, but even with the decrease in travelers they say this is still the most people they’ve seen traveling this year.

Alonso Rodriguez is traveling internationally for the first time in months. He says it’s not going that worries him, but if he’ll be able to make it back.

“I’m nervous,” Rodriguez said. “I really concerned about it because I think that there are some chances I don’t get back here and obviously I would be pretty disappointed.”

When you get to the airport this year, a few things to remember are: masks are required for anyone inside, you can bring hand sanitizer with you on the plane if it’s in a 12-ounce container or less, and make sure you follow all social distancing guidelines.

“It’s a new norm. I think when we adapt to that new norm, then we can proceed with life and still enjoy what we normally do,” Cockrell said.