Tips for safe travel over the holidays from AAA Texas

AAA Texas said 3.8 millions Texans are expected to hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday. So when should you leave, and how should you prepare?

TEXAS, USA — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than 48 hours away and many are still finalizing their holiday plans.

With the surge in coronavirus cases, more and more families are opting to stay home, but there at still some who will hit the roadways on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year.

According to AAA Texas 3.8 million Texans will be traveling on the roadways this year, down almost five percent from last year.

“As the holiday approaches, thought, and Texans are monitoring the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, quarantine restrictions, and CDC travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers likely to be lower,” said Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas.

Zuber said if you are traveling by car for the holidays to plan out your trip.

“AAA Texas recommends that travelers check ahead with state and local authorities where they are along the route and other planned destinations, learn about local circumstances and any restrictions that might be in place,” said Zuber.

He said the worst time to hit the roads will be Wednesday afternoon.

“Especially at the popular bottlenecks, we'll see increased traffic, but certainly not expecting the same level of what we would have seen had there not been a pandemic,” said Zuber.

Zuber advises before you leave to make sure your vehicle is in tip top shape to travel.

“AAA actually expects to rescue more than 400,000 Americans on the roadside this Thanksgiving,” said Zuber.

At Belden’s Automotive and Tire, Manager Alex de Hoyos said they’ve seen an increase in the number of clients coming in over the last week.

“We've had enormous calls in,” said de Hoyos. “I want my oil changed or I'm going out of town and need my brakes done.”

De Hoyos recommends getting an oil change if needed, tires checked and coolant flushed before departing.

Belden’s also offers a sanitation service using a solution to sanitize your car that kills the coronavirus on surfaces, and can last up to six months.

Zuber said during the trip to practice safety first, and minimize stops.

“Be sure to pack that disinfecting hand sanitizer, and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health. Also pack water and extra snacks to reduce the need to stop along your trip,” said Zuber.