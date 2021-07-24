These nachos are nearly TWO pounds at this San Antonio food truck

"I make it with love. I make it with my passion."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for loaded nachos or juicy brisket, there's a food truck in the Alamo City that has you covered.

It's called Uncle Danny’s Backyard BBQ. They're located at the Point Park on 24188 Boerne Stage Road. They took the love for, well, backyard barbecuing, to a business.

"If my customer walks in and says, 'I want this,' if it's in the truck, they're going to get it. You know, just like you would at my house," said owner Daniel Zamarripa.

He launched the truck in the pandemic because the corporate industry that he was in for 28 years struggled to bounce back due to COVID-19.

"My retirement plan is now my everyday plan. So, I enjoy doing what I do. I love it. And my girlfriend is one of my partners here, and we work together every day, and we enjoy it," said Zamarripa.

KENS 5 wanted to see their most popular menu items. And it all starts with the meats made from scratch.

"I make it with love. I make it with my passion -- it’s not a job. I don't come in and just throw it on. I mean, everything I do, I take care of myself," said Zamarripa.

First up, we got to see the Two Meat Sandwich

"It's your brisket and your sausage with the pickles, onions and barbecue sauce," said Zamarripa.

As for the nachos -- this basket was nearly two pounds! Seriously, we put it on a scale and everything.

"Going to the basics, you know -- regular Rico’s chips, Rico’s cheese and then your choice of meat. You can go from our brisket, our pulled pork, our sausage or even our chicken. We will hand shred it for you," said Zamarripa.

They also have an item they introduced this month that could become a permanent thing -- a loaded potato.

"We have the butter, sour cream, cheese, with your choice of meat. We have some hearty eaters -- some people get two or three meats on top of it," said Zamarripa.

As for starting this business, it was truly a dream come true. Zamarripa held back tears as he told KENS 5 about his passion.

"Barbecue is to my heart. I had a great job, and you know, as things progressed, I got the truck going. I started doing it and I really, really enjoyed it. Like I said, it was the retirement plan. But, it brings me satisfaction every day to see our customers enjoying it," said Zamarripa.

For more info on Uncle Danny's, like their hours and menu, click here.

"Come on down and enjoy yourself. And I guarantee, you're going to want to come back," said Zamarripa.