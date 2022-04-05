Aldaco's takes orders for Easter rainbow tres leches cake

Proceeds from the sales of the pastel-colored sponge cake (soaked in three kinds of milk) will be donated to the Texas Restaurant Association.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The video above is from a January story about tres leches lattes.

If you're looking to round out your Easter Sunday dinner menu, a local restaurant is taking orders for a traditional Latin American dessert. Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine is selling their tres leches cake, complete with Spring-like colors.

Their tres leches cake is visually appealing with pastel colors and colorful sprinkles. The sponge-cake texture is the result of being soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream.

Each 9” cake costs $39.99 and serves up to 20 medium slices. Single slices on Aldaco’s menu run $8.99 with a dollar from each slice sold going to the Texas Restaurant Association Foundation. That organization has been credited with keeping Texas restaurants afloat prior and during the pandemic by providing resources, funds and support to restaurant owners and staff members.

Aldaco’s, located at 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, is accepting online orders with pick-up on Easter weekend, April 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day.

Blanca Aldaco, the founder of Aldaco’s, first introduced the dessert to San Antonians more than 30 years ago when her original restaurant opened off Commerce Street in 1989.

“The Tres Leches cake, first introduced to San Antonio diners by Blanca Aldaco...has in its own right evolved into the must-have dessert of the city’s Mexican restaurants, surpassing even the flan of the Spanish inspiration,” Ron Bechtol wrote in Fiesta Magazine.

In February, Aldaco's partnered with the Girl Scouts to feature a tres leches Trefoils version.

To learn more about Aldaco's, click here.