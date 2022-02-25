Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso donating all proceeds this weekend to Ukraine

The cheesecake shop will be donating all their proceeds this weekend to the European nation's army as they content with a Russian invasion.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The video above is from when KENS 5 originally covered the business in July 2021.

Laiko Cheesecakes and Espresso, an Alamo Heights eatery, said via social media it plans to donate all money raised from this weekend's sales to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion that began Wednesday night.

KENS 5 spoke with the owner of Laiko Cheesecakes and Espresso in October, where we learned the culture is inspired by the Soviet Union.

"Basically Laika was the first living creature that orbited the earth from space ...it happened in the Soviet Union in 1957," Owner Anna Afanasaieva told KENS 5 at the time. "We decided to implement part of our culture into the name of our business and into our branding."

The co-owners wanted to fuse together the European cultures along with American culture. Among its offerings are cheesecake jars which allow patrons to mix and match flavors; various cakes like red velvet, mango passion fruit and tres leches; and a spectrum of liquid treats, from espressos and hot cocoa to spicy Cuban coffee and mint-infused iced coffee.

"It's something that I missed here in the United States and I felt like the variety wasn't as big as where I lived, so I we wanted to do something," added Vikeor Krizma, Laika Cheesecake & Espresso co-owner.

Laika said Friday's sales are included in the shop's new initiative.

"Many innocent lives are being affected, including personal friends and family," the business said in a Facebook post. "This donation will go to help secure not only our friends and family, but an entire peaceful country being confronted with needless violence."

🇺🇦 SHARE AND REPOST 🇺🇦 In light of the recent devastating unrest occurring right now in Ukraine, Laika Cheesecakes and... Posted by laikacheesecakes on Thursday, February 24, 2022