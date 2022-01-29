Tres leches lattes, hot teas and homemade pan dulce served at San Antonio trailer

It’s gotten so popular that they’re selling out every single day.

"The business got started several years ago. It all started with a trip to Jamaica, and I fell in love with coffee," said Stephany Cardenas-Massey.

When you pull up to Mas Cafe Por Favor, located on 8701 FM1560, you'll see Cardenas-Massey working hard to serve the community. She works more than 12 hours a day to make this small business happen. It’s gotten so popular that they’re selling out every single day.

But, it has not been easy.

"I booked a class in Seattle Academy to be a barista. I got certified. I bought an espresso machine. I would just come home practice, practice, practice," said Cardenas-Massey. "After that, we started looking into opening a brick and mortar place downtown."

But, those plans fell through when the pandemic hit.

"I remember that night, I was like, 'I can't believe this is happening. All this hard work, right?'" said Cardenas-Massey. "I didn’t want the dream to like, just die. So, we started looking for other options, and my mobile trailer's what actually saved us."

And it’s the unique drink options that make them stand out.

The Tres Leches Latte

"They look at me, like they turn back, and they’re like, 'This is delicious!' They keep coming back for tres leches. And to be honest, we sell out every day," said Cardenas-Massey.

The Sana Sana

"That Mexican saying, the sana sana colita de rana," said Cardenas-Massey. It translates to "heal, heal little frog’s tail." "This drink is made out of mint and rose hip, which is rich in Vitamin C and it helps fight any colds, body aches," she said.

She also partners with La Concha Latina to sell their pan dulce. And the Oreo is an all-time favorite.

And helping other locals is a common theme for Cardenas-Massey because it was through the help of the coffee community that she was able to start this dream.

"I think I've been blessed in that area that I need to do that, and it feels good doing it too," said Cardenas-Massey. "The faces when you help them. It's magical."

For more information about Mas Cafe, like their hours and menu, click here.