SAN ANTONIO — A month after limiting hours at many of its stores to help keep up with increased shopper demand for certain products, H-E-B announced on Tuesday that its hours of operation will now be temporarily expanded amid “an improving supply chain and stronger product availability.”

Beginning next Monday, H-E-Bs across Texas will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. “until further notice.” At the same time, the company says it will keep easing limits that have been placed on some products, and bakeries and delis will begin to reopen as well.

Stores will continue to emphasize social distancing guidelines, the company says, and customers can expect to still see protective measures like partitions at checkout, crowd control strategies and diligent sanitation.

More information from H-E-B officials can be found here.

