SAN ANTONIO — Stop taking all of the toilet paper!

As videos and photos of empty shelves at H-E-B locations throughout the state continue to go viral, the Texas-based grocery chain is preaching a 'preparedness, not stockpiling' mentality amid growing coronavirus concerns.

In a tweet from H-E-B's official Twitter account Friday morning, customers are reassured that they are a top priority and that locations "are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves."

Customers are asked to not panic as H-E-B associates work to replenish products.

It is also asked that customers buy what is needed, while still making sure to leave 'some' products behind for their neighbors