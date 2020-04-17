SAN ANTONIO — Los Barrios joined a growing list of restaurants Friday in offering full meals to go at H-E-B stores.

Previously, Rosarios and La Gloria both announced they would offer meals for H-E-B customers. The meal offerings are part of the grocery chain's "Meal Simple" program involving ready-to-eat meals for customers.

Some of the restaurants have reported that it is also a way to retain some staff members while restaurants are closed. The Governor has ordered all restaurants in Texas closed to dine-in customers until the end of April.

The Los Barrios meals will be available at the following H-E-B locations:

· 1604/Bulverde

· 1604/281

· 1604/Bandera

· 281/Evans

· Alamo Ranch

· I-35/3009 in Schertz

