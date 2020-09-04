SAN ANTONIO — Three more employees who worked at three separate H-E-B's tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company's website.

The H-E-B locations are below:

-H-E-B at Bandera and Guilbeau. The company says the employee was last in the store on April 3.

-H-E-B at 1015 S. W.W. White Road. The company says the employee was last in the store on March 31.

-H-E-B at 12018 Perrin Beitel. The company says the employee was last in the store on April 1.

The company posted this notice on the website for each location:

"All Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face."

H-E-B has previously reported two other employees with coronavirus. Those employees were reported at the Bandera and Loop 1604 location and the local at Tezel and Grissom.

