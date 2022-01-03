BBQ fans: San Antonio business expanding to River Walk; will be 'largest patio'

If you're a fan of Smoke BBQ, just wait until the River Walk location opens its doors.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for get some tasty BBQ and enjoy the beautiful views that San Antonio has to offer, there's a place you'll need to visit.

Opening on March 15, Smoke BBQ + RiverBar will be next to Arneson Rive Theater on 511 Villita Street.

The venue is the “largest patio” on the River Walk with space for up to 400 guests in a cocktail setting. There will also be indoor seating for about 80 people.

The venue was once “Rocky’s Patio on the River." Now, San Antonians and people looking to enjoy a night on the town can enjoy this joint. The owner, Adrian Martinez, is also partnered with Sam Panchevre of Sam’s Burger Joint, Acapulco Sams and Aztec Theater.

Martinez also partnered with Panchevre to take over the adjoining property, which used to be the Fig Tree. They will have high-end small plates, spirits and cocktails.

"The River Walk is a special place for our City and the opportunity to bring our home grown brand to the water is priceless," said Martinez.

He recently announced Smoke's 1604 location, but he told KENS 5 he has "so much more planned" for the brand.

"This move puts our name in front of a national audience and we are truly prepared for that," he said. "Timing was key, as we are slowly coming out of the pandemic, conventions are starting to come back and Fiesta is only a few weeks away. We will be ready for NIOSA!"

As for what Smoke fans should expect from this new location, he said, "We will operate the largest patio on the River Walk and program live acoustic sets and DJs weekly. Smoke fans will be able to enjoy our great Texas BBQ with fun cocktails overlooking the River Walk with the Smoke signature 'vibe.' We plan to keep it simple, serve amazing BBQ, represent our City, and keep it FUN."