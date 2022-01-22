Craving pizza? This Texas food truck has authentic Italian pie

Sergio and his wife Eneida Savoca own Fiamma, which means flame in Italian. And since their food truck has a wood-fired oven, it's symbolic.

HELOTES, Texas — You know a pizza is good when you take a bite and hear the crunch. And that's exactly what you'll find at Fiamma Pizzeria.

It's a food truck located on 13715 Farm to Market Road 1560.

"Every chef's dream is to open your own restaurant. So finally, after years or years of being in the restaurant industry, we decided to open our own," said Head Chef and Owner Sergio Savoca.

"The flame will be on as long as we stay on making pizzas," said Sergio.

It's only been open for a few months, but it's the start of a dream coming true.

"We felt like it was time for us to go ahead and take a leap of faith and to do something that we love," said Enedia. "My husband is such a great chef and he has a great passion for it. And so we figured it's either now or never… live once."

They're a small business, but with big pizza. And we got to see some pizzas:

Fiamma Pizza

"It's a white pizza. It has no red sauce. It has provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, spinach, prosciutto, fresh tomato and oregano," said Sergio.

The Primavera

"I created this pizza with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, mozzarella and pesto," said Sergio.

Nutella Pizza

"A lot of people are looking for a really good quality food. So come on over and check us out," said Enedia.

For more on Fiamma Pizzeria, click here to visit their social media page.