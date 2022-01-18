Woman transforms bus into mobile boutique selling Texas-made goods | Everything 210

"There are so many women out there who want to take that leap, and to them I say, 'Take it.'"

SAN ANTONIO — When you’re inside Lorrie Beth’s Boutique, you’d think its a cute brick and mortar store. But, it’s actually a bus converted into a mobile boutique

"Everybody loves it. I mean, I've had people tell me, 'Have you had somebody do an interview with this bus?'" said owner Lorrie Beth Frazier.

Now, she can tell them "yes." And our readers get to see the transformation:

"We found a bus...it was like a handicapped bus. It had a wheelchair ramp in there. It was completely filled with seats. And I mean, this is what we have now," said Frazier.

But what’s really cool about this business is that she partners with other locals to sell their products..

"These are car freshies. The couple actually had cancer about the same time. So, to subsidize their income, they decided to create these and to start creating candles," said Frazier. You can find details about Hand Poured Hope here.

"These ones here are produced by us -- Lorrie Beth Designs -- and we also have our famous cups here that are all Texas favorites for sure," said Frazier.

And Frazier said that she wants to help others make their career dreams a reality.

"There are so many women out there who want to take that leap, and to them I say, 'Take it. Reach out to me.' I am here to help empower other women," she said.

If you want to find where Lorrie Beth's Boutique will be next, click here.