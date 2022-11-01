Can you take on the 'hottest burger' in the world at this San Antonio restaurant? | Everything 210

Can you take on the 4 Horsemen Challenge at Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio? Or, at least, attempt? You'll have 25 minutes to finish it to succeed.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you brave enough to take on the hottest burger on the planet? Well, "hottest" according to Man vs. Food.

It's the 4 Horsemen Challenge at Chunky's Burgers located on 4602 Callaghan Road. But, before we touch on that, let's talk about how unique of a local business this burger joint really is in the 210.

"Our business is definitely unique as it is. Everything is top quality. If it's on the menu, it's going to be an amazing product," said Chunky's Burgers' Connie Martinez. "There's a reason they call us Chunky's Burgers -- you're not going to go away hungry."

They made us the Monterrey burger first, loaded with ham and avocado

"It's on our handmade bun, which is made by a local bakery called Chicago Bagel and Deli. So, you won't get these buns anywhere else," said Martinez.

And if you like a sweet burger, The Island is loaded with grilled pineapple and teriyaki glaze.

And of course, the dreaded 4 Horsemen. When they give you gloves, you know you are in for it.

"We have had people come from Australia, England, Italy, and of course, all over the United States as well," Martinez said.

More than 30,000 people have tried it and less than 10% have finished it.

So, what’s in it?

"Half pound patty. But it's got jalapenos, habanero sauce, serrano and ghost peppers," said Martinez.

It’s so hot that you have to sign a waiver. Here are some of the things that it says:

You must be 18

You must not be pregnant (or ever hope to be)

You must not have any serious medical conditions that may be affected by the challenge

Our own Lexi Hazlett took a bite, and here's how that went:

She definitely needed that glass of milk!

But hey, that’s the fun of it! And if you don’t like spice, you can still try something nice.

"We're just a small mom and pop place and we try to make you feel comfortable and at home with us," said Martinez.