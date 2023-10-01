Pearls Court helps foster girls realize their potential, opens Eagles Court for boys

The program was originally open for girls only but now includes an Eagles Court for boys.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Last year the Pearls Court and the Eagles Court had 14 program graduates, and since then 13 of those foster kids are now doing college coursework.

The courts are an ongoing mission of several Bexar County District Court judges, and they aim to identify challenges and opportunities for teens in foster care. Several of the judges gathered in Alamo Heights to visit with and present to supporters how the mission can continue to move forward. We spoke with former Bexar County Court District Judge and Pearls and Eagles Court founder Renee Yanta about the courts efforts with area foster children.

"San Antonio should be very proud," she said. "We were the first place in the country to develop this model for working with teens in foster care."

The courts started in 2015 and in that time they have served hundred of children.

"If we can stand alongside kids that are in foster care, and we provide them good therapeutic care, and the kind of care that really focuses on the trauma that they need to heal from," Yanta said.

The court focuses on teaching foster children those needed life skills they need as they move into young adulthood.

"We teach them in ways that is fun and exciting and hands on," she said. "And we also need to make sure that they have strong mentors that love them and that will stand by them when they do great, but also when they fall."

It's those aspects of them program that it make it unique in what the judges, past and present, try to implement into children's lives.

"Other cities are starting to follow what San Antonio has started," she said. "We need that financial support because this is not a program that is funded. This is a program as a community that we have to help fund."

So what are the results of the program you might ask?

"We see that kids learn about new careers," she said. "Kids get the therapy that they need, and they also have life changing experiences. This is the kind of things that the Pearls model can offer. It brings to the teens opportunities to grow their hearts, minds and souls."