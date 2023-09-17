Former foster youth now thriving in collegiate environment | Forever Family

Keprisha shares her message of early life success.

SAN ANTONIO — There aren't many things that warm the heart like seeing youth overcome the challenges of the child welfare system.

We met eighteen year old Keprisha, who started college last January at Texas A&M San Antonio, after quite the difficult road.

But she's since overcome and is now studying Human Services with hopes to someday become a therapist.

Keprisha told us doing therapy herself helped her along the way from difficult days with countless home placements to where she is today.

"I was thing angry child," she said. 'I was in and out of placements and was not going down the right place at. I had to bring myself back to it is your life and not someone else's life. I think once I became aware that it was not my fault, that's not a downfall on me that's a downfall on whoever was taking care of me at the time, and they failed to do so. I think after that I become a whole different person. It is mindset, but you'll never know that if you don't know how to fix that. I felt like in therapy that could be fixed, especially if you have the right therapist. I strongly believe that you can be healed with words."

We're so proud and happy for Keprisha. We wish her nothing but success and happiness moving forward!

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.