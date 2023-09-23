12-year-old Paige hopes to find her Forever Family

Pre-teen says she would like to practice family law when she grows up.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 recently had the opportunity to meet St. Jude's Ranch for Children foster child Paige this week.

Paige is 12-years-old with a world of possibilities ahead of her, and she's shooting for the moon, and we love it!

She is currently in the sixth grade but has huge aspirations including attending law school and someday practicing family law.

Paige enjoys going to school especially to science class. She says science is her favorite subject because she enjoys learning new, fun facts everyday. We asked her if she had any science facts she could tell us about.

"We were just doing mixtures. If you mix salt and water you can just evaporate it and the salt would still be there," she explains.

Paige also enjoys baking during her free time, a hobby some experts say is similar to a science experiment.

"I bake vanilla cakes with strawberries and cream cheese frosting," she says.

As time continued and we hung out with Paige we eventually talked about how she would feel if she found her own 'Forever Family.'

'It would be nice,' she said. 'I wouldn't care if it was a mom and a mom, a dad and a dad, a mom and a dad, or a single mom or dad, I just want a loving and caring family,' she added.

We asked her how how much it would mean to her.

"It would be a big deal," she says

You can find out more about Paige at adoptbelong@sjrctexas.org.

