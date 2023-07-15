Why two teenage brothers say they would like to be adopted together

Teenage brothers living in separate placements hoping to be united in loving 'Forever Home'.

SAN ANTONIO — Teenage brothers Cayden and Dalton, fifteen and thirteen-years-old currently live in separate placements, but want to be united together in an adoptive loving 'Forever Home'.

Before they put on the gear to hit the ropes course at Natural Bridge Caverns we had the opportunity with the boys to get their thoughts on being adopted might happily change their lives, and what any perspective might wanna know about them.

"Well I won't say that I'm a perfect person," said Cayden. "I've made lots of mistakes, but I can learn from them," he continued. "I still always try my best. Well if I was adopted I'd try to be the man of the house if I had to try and take care of everybody."

Cayden told us that finding an adoptive family would make him more than happy.

Little brother Dalton told us the dream would having a 'real' mom and dad that loves him.

"I wouldn't have to be in care anymore with all the therapy and stuff," he said. "I am a good kid, and umm yah, that's it," he added. Just a good kid I asked? "I know how to behave myself."

The visit to Natural Bridge Caverns was one of the brothers regularly scheduled visits, and it was easy to see their love for one another.

I found myself thinking how that would only blossom in the positive direction with any family that opened their hearts and home to adoption.

"I say he's like the best little brother in the world to me," said Cayden. "I love my little brother. I just wish I lived with him, that's all," he continued. "Every time I see him I'm really happy."

Dalton echoed that thought saying his brother is nice, and even a little bit funny. I told Dalton that Cayden said he was the best little brother ever! Dalton responded as you might expect. "He's the best big brother ever!"