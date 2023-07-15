2022 murder at downtown bus stop heads to trial

21-year old Isaiah Orozco was shot 14 times in the back and head.

SAN ANTONIO — Connie Esparza says the emotional impact of losing her son Isaiah Orozco has left a void in her heart. Esparza says it was a senseless murder, that should have never happened.

"It's ripped me apart. I am not the same, I am not the same. I miss my son everyday. Everyday it's hard to wake up." says Connie Esparza

In February of 2022, Orozco was shot and killed at a downtown bus stop off south St. Mary's. Initial reports say two men pointed guns at each other, but Esparza says her son never pointed a gun at the suspect.

Esparza says Isaiah was shot 14 times, including in the back and in the head. In April of 2022, Joseph Harris was charged with Isaiah's murder.

She also says her son was walking away to avoid a situation, and that cost him his life. While she says the trial brings some relief as she seeks justice, she's frustrated the suspect is currently out on bail.