Groundbreaking set for the Alamo's new exhibition hall and collections building

The public is invited to the event that kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There will be live music, a live musket firing demonstration and officials speaking.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo is holding its groundbreaking ceremony for the new exhibition hall and collections building. The public is invited to the event that kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

KENS 5 will live stream the event at 10 a.m. in this story.

There will be live music, a rifle firing demonstration and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Commissioner Trish DeBerry among others will speak. There will be live music provided by Fort Sam's Own 323d Army Band and a live musket firing demonstration by the Alamo's Living Historians.

***Tomorrow!***

*This event will be livestreamed to the Alamo's Facebook page*



For more information on the Exhibition Hall and Collections Building, visit: https://t.co/u5nzJBusbN pic.twitter.com/917wtBHJTW — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) August 16, 2021

The building will give the Alamo 500 times more exhibit space, and display the Phil Collins Collection when it opens in 2022.