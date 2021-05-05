The Alamo releases pics of new exhibit hall and collections building

The two-story, 24,000 square foot additions will be built on the grounds, to the east of the gift shop in the Alamo gardens.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo unveiled its new construction plans on Wednesday. The drawings show how the additions will figure into the Alamo Complex.

The two-story, 24,000 square foot Exhibit Hall and Collections Building will be built on the grounds, to the east of the gift shop in the Alamo gardens. According to the Alamo, "it has been prudently designed so that its construction will not obstruct the breathtaking view of the Church from Alamo Plaza."



The Collections Building will display the entire Phil Collins Collection, among other pieces from the Alamo Collection, in its 10,000 square feet of new exhibit space, which is five times more than the Alamo has today.

The new facilities will open in 2022.

"The gallery and learning opportunities this building provides will greatly enhance the visitor experience," said Kate Rogers, Executive Director of The Alamo Trust. "This new space, along with the 18-Pounder Losoya House exhibit in Alamo Plaza and the 1836 Cannon Replica Project, will give the public a much deeper understanding of the site's full history."

Kristi Miller Nichols, Director of Archaeology, Collections and Historical Research for the Alamo said the location was carefully chosen.

"The location where the exhibit hall will be built is off the historic mission footprint, and none of the battle took place in this area of the complex," she said. "Improved security and environmental controls, along with a significant increase in storage space will help us preserve the hundreds of priceless artifacts in our care."

According to the Alamo, the new Exhibit Hall is not a replacement for the upcoming Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, which is on track for a 2025 launch.