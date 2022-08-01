New sculpture called 'Stargazer (Citlali)' installed on River Walk

The 16-foot piece of work features a woman and is made from more than 80 pieces of Mexican volcanic stone and includes a marble star.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's public art collection just keeps growing. Take a look at the newest installment: Stargazer.

The “Stargazer (Citlali)” is right outside the Shops at Rivercenter. It's part of the city's River Walk Public Art Garden.

Internationally renowned Mexican Artist Pedro Reyes created the 16-foot tall piece of work, which was formally introduced by the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture on Monday. It features a "stylized, figurative seated woman that holds and gazes upon a star-like object held between her fingers," city officials said.

The sculpture is crafted with more than 80 pieces of Mexican volcanic stone and a marble star.

“I wanted to offer a work that transcends the relatively recent borders and boundaries we know today to offer an ageless perspective in celebration of San Antonio’s more than three hundred years of distinctive history and culture,” said Reyes. “The star could be a star like the ones that shine over San Antonio each night — the same ones that have been contemplated by all peoples throughout the region’s human history, the same ones that inspire awe and wonder as they help us glimpse our place in relation to the universe and to time.”

Reyes also said Stargazer (Citlali) honors a collective history of looking to the stars for inspiration, guidance and hope. And “Citlali” means “star” in Nauhatl, which is the indigenous language of Reyes’ hometown Mexico City.