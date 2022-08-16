An Alamo folk hero is celebrated and rock legends unite this weekend in San Antonio

If you live on the east side, you might want to buy ear plugs on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate an Alamo hero

It’ll be a party for Tennessean Davy Crockett in the heart of south Texas this weekend. Visitors to Alamo Plaza can observe historical re-enactments, get hands-on with crafts and learn about the legend of a folk hero said to have died in the battle of the Alamo.

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Alamo Plaza

Desi Banks brings the laughs

A comedian, actor and producer, Atlanta-based Desi Banks is doing it all. This weekend he’s set to bring his versatile brand of humor to the north side for several shows, as part of his “Beyond the Internet” tour.

When: Friday through Sunday, at various times.

Cost: Tickets start at $70 for two; buy here.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club (618 Northwest Loop 410)

New exhibit celebrates SA musical group’s legacy

As it prepares for its 25th season bringing free concerts to the heart of San Antonio, Musical Bridges Around the World is premiering “Jubilee”—a new exhibit showcasing the artists of a different kind featured at MBAW’s gallery, as well as at its concerts and other events over the years.

When: Opening reception on Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but preregistration required.

Where: MBAW Art Gallery (23705 I-10 Frontage Road, Suite 101)

Rock legends unite at the Alamodome

What do you get when two Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees and a quartet of bands with a combined 15 Top-10 hits between them stroll into the city’s biggest venue? A heck of a show, most likely.

That’s what’s in store for the Alamodome this weekend, where Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are bringing their epic "Stadium Tour" for a concert where the head-banging is sure to be on full display and eardrums likely imperiled. If you live on the east side, don’t be surprised if your walls start shakin’.

When: Sunday, at 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Available remaining tickets start at $62; buy here.

Where: The Alamodome (100 Montana St.).

Learn about America's history of alternative energy

San Antonio’s premier western art museum, the Briscoe, continues its family-centric education series with “Whimsical Windmills,” which dives into the famous western iconography while explaining how “they were also one of the first home innovations powered by alternative energy.” Kids will have a chance to get hands-on to “create their own alternative energy homes.”

When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free with general museum admission.