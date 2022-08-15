Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances

Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns!

SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!

The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September.

"Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."

The Carden family has been presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S for almost sixty years. This year features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe.

The two-hour performances include contortionists bending and twisting in extreme ways, acrobats tumbling and spinning through the air with the greatest of ease, aerial artistry from high above, and heart-stopping risks and tricks as daredevils defy the laws of physics.

The Carden herd of Asian elephants will be leading the charge as they adorn the rings while they demonstrate their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength. Horses and camels dance in unison and dogs leap through the air as if they have wings. Enjoy the “dancing bears” and other surprises throughout the spectacle.

Doors will open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, fun activities, and so much more.

Get your tickets at www.spectacularcircus.com, ticketmaster.com, or one hour before show time at Joe Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston Street, San Antonio, TX 78219.

General Admission tickets are $10 for children 12 & under, adult tickets are $20 with special online rates for a limited time including $9.99 for adults and $12 Early Bird Special for Reserved Seating.

Show Schedule

Friday, September 9 7:30pm

Saturday, September 10 1pm & 7pm

Sunday, September 11 1pm & 6pm

Acts subject to change without notice.

