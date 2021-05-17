The Annual Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta set to take place in June 🛶

The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority are inviting the public to attend the Annual Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta.

The Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta will take place Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mission County Park trailhead located at 841 VFW Blvd.

This year, participants will get to take part in an obstacle course to test their skills and enjoy a fun day along the San Antonio River, according to a statement from the San Antonio River Authority.

The statement said the event is designed to bring awareness to the Mission Reach Ecosystem Restoration and Recreation Project on the San Antonio River.

The project contains over 16 miles of trails along the river for pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy, plus a paddling trail for canoeing and kayaking.

The public must register to reserve one of the free available spots starting Monday, May 17, 2021. Attendees can register for up to six participants per reservation should they want to include family and friends.

Participants that show up to the event for their reserved time slot will also be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a free kayak excursion for four on the San Antonio River Walk with Mission Kayak.

COVID-19 precautions will also take place as participants and attendees will be required to wear masks except when they’re kayaking on the river.