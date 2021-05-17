Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio

Abrams will kick her tour off in San Antonio before visiting 11 other cities.

SAN ANTONIO — Voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams, is set to kick off her speaking tour in San Antonio.

On Monday, the Tobin Center announced that Abrams will be coming to San Antonio as part of her speaking tour --- A Conversation with Stacey Abrams.

Abrams will start her tour on September 20 at The Tobin Center's H-E-B Performance Hall before heading to 11 other cities, the press release said.

Abrams will cover topics like politics, leadership, entrepreneurship and social justice. The press release said the audience will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

The tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here, by phone at (210) - 223-8624 or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office located at 100 Auditorium Circle, 78205.

Here is Stacey Abrams National Tour Schedule provided by the press release:

September 20, 2021 · The Tobin Center , San Antonio, TX

, San Antonio, TX September 22, 2021 · The Riverside Theater , Milwaukee, WI

, Milwaukee, WI September 23, 2021 · Detroit Opera House , Detroit, MI

, Detroit, MI October 12, 2021 · Mesa Arts Center , Mesa, AZ

, Mesa, AZ October 13, 2021 · Paramount Theatre , Denver, CO

, Denver, CO October 25, 2021 · Chevalier Theatre , Medford, MA

, Medford, MA October 26, 2021 · Kings Theatre , Brooklyn, NY

, Brooklyn, NY November 9, 2021 · The Florida Theatre , Jacksonville, FL

, Jacksonville, FL November 10, 2021 · The Theater at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie, TX November 16, 2021 · Tennessee Performing Arts Center , Nashville, TN

, Nashville, TN November 17, 2021 · Ovens Auditorium , Charlotte, NC

, Charlotte, NC November 18, 2021 · Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC