Get a brick engraved to celebrate the Spurs' 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO — Are you a big Spurs fan who wants to leave your mark at the AT&T Center? Custom bricks are up for sale to commemorate the team's upcoming celebration of their 50th anniversary in San Antonio.
On Monday, Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced a new Spurs Family Brick program for fans to "permanently etch their support for the team onto custom-crafted commemorative bricks." Fans can purchase a personalized engraved brick paver ahead of the 2022-23 season starting now. They will be installed prior to the season's beginning outside of the AT&T Center.
“Spurs fans have been an important part of our legacy for nearly 50 years and have been making memories that endure every step of the way,” said AT&T Center VP and General Manager Casey Heverling.
As Heverling pointed out, it's not the first time fans have been able to purchase a brick.
“We have Spurs fans who have supported the Silver and Black for generations and others who make our games a part of their special milestones. These bricks will help capture those moments for years to come and we’re excited to see what our fans share.”
There are a limited number of packages available online. As part of the deal, one "personalized black manganese paver will be installed outside the AT&T Center and fans will receive a display-ready replica brick with a certificate of recognition for them to keep."
There are three options:
- 4”x 8” brick: Standard brick with up to three lines – $200
- 8”x 8” brick: Square brick with up to six lines – $300
- 8”x 8” brick w/Spurs logo: Square brick with up to four lines – $400