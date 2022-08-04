Operation Homefront, Kellogg giving back to military families Sunday

Eight families will receive free, fully furnished housing along with an assortment of school supplies.

SAN ANTONIO — The nonprofit Operation Homefront will be teaming up this Sunday with the Kellogg Company and Tony the Tiger to celebrate and honor military families in the San Antonio area.

The nonprofit says the program will provide eight families with fully furnished and rent free housing as the families navigate the process of medically separating from the military.

A back-to-school celebration will also be taking place where the eight families will receive an assortment of school supplies and DeCA gift cards.

Operation Homefront says they have been serving military families for the last 20 years with the goal being to help those families thrive, not just get by. The company said Kellogg's support of them is apart of a strategy aimed at providing better days for three billion people by 2030. So far, Kellogg has donated $70,000 to Operation Homefront which equates to 700 meals for military families.

The giveaway will take place on Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evans Ranch Apartments located at 1234 Evans Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78258.

