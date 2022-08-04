The Wash Tub is offering FREE car washes for teachers

The offer is valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations from August 4 – 7, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — An area car wash want s to show teachers just how much they are appreciated by offering free car washes!

The Wash Tub is giving local teachers, faculty, and staff a free “Premier Shine” car wash. The offer is valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations from August 4 – 7, 2022. Folks must show their employee ID to take advantage of this offer.

The Wash Tub’s “Premier Shine” Car Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, all windows cleaned inside and out, air freshener, and tire shine.

