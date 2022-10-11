Lightscape at the Botanical Garden opens Friday

The exhibit is an illuminated one-mile path through the garden with one million lights and stunning light installations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A stunning light exhibit at the San Antonio Botanical Garden opens on Friday, just in time for the holidays.

Lightscape returns Nov. 11 - Jan. 8 in San Antonio. The exhibit is an illuminated one-mile path through the garden with one million lights and stunning light installations. This year's event will feature dazzling new installations along with favorites like the Winter Cathedral, Fire Garden and an even more spectacular display of bluebonnets, only seen on Texas, according to their website.

Lighscape first premiered to soldout crowds in the U.K. and then in Chicago and has since debuted in several cities in the U.S.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE EXHIBIT BELOW:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.