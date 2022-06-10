Ready for the holidays? Tickets go on sale this summer for popular SA Botanical Gardens event

Tickets are currently available to San Antonio Botanical Garden members but can be purchased by the general public on Jun. 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Botanical Garden wants everyone to start planning this summer for the holidays as Lightscape returns as their newest holiday tradition for a second year, according to a Facebook post.

The post says Lightscape returns Nov. 11 - Jan. 8 but tickets can be purchased this month! SA Botanical Gardens wants everyone to purchase tickets early since many dates sold out last year.

Tickets are currently available to San Antonio Botanical Garden members but can be purchased by the general public on Jun. 13.

San Antonio Lightscape set to dazzle for a second year: Nov. 11, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023 San Antonio's newest holiday tradition, Lightscape, returns for a second year! Nov. 11 - Jan. 8, 2023, enjoy well-loved favorites along with dazzling new installations along an illuminated one-mile path through the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Many dates sold out last year, so purchase tickets early! Tickets go on sale to Botanical Garden members on Friday, Jun. 10, 2022 and public on-sale begins Monday, Jun. 13, 2022. Learn more at sabot.org/lightscape. Posted by San Antonio Botanical Garden on Friday, June 3, 2022

Lightscape is an illuminated one-mile path through the garden with one million lights and stunning light installations. This year's event will feature dazzling new installations along with favorites like the Winter Cathedral, Fire Garden and an even more spectacular display of bluebonnets, only seen on Texas, according to their website.