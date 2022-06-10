Ready for the holidays? Tickets go on sale this summer for popular SA Botanical Gardens event

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Botanical Garden wants everyone to start planning this summer for the holidays as Lightscape returns as their newest holiday tradition for a second year, according to a Facebook post.
The post says Lightscape returns Nov. 11 - Jan. 8 but tickets can be purchased this month! SA Botanical Gardens wants everyone to purchase tickets early since many dates sold out last year.
Tickets are currently available to San Antonio Botanical Garden members but can be purchased by the general public on Jun. 13.
Lightscape is an illuminated one-mile path through the garden with one million lights and stunning light installations. This year's event will feature dazzling new installations along with favorites like the Winter Cathedral, Fire Garden and an even more spectacular display of bluebonnets, only seen on Texas, according to their website.
Lighscape first premiered to soldout crowds in the U.K. and then in Chicago.