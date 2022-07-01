CineFestival, Chancla Fest and a salsa legend return this weekend to San Antonio

Here's everything on tap across the Alamo City this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Catch a locally made movie at a historic venue

CineFestival, the long-running Latino film festival, is back at the Guadalupe Theater for a 43rd year of showcasing Texas talent both behind and in front of the camera. While some films are contextually related to the Lone Star State, festival programmers say they remained committed to featuring stories with local ties.

Included in this year’s lineup: an 18th-century period horror set in San Antonio called “Cuerpos”; a fantastical dark comedy “Mother Earth”; and “What We Leave Behind,” a meditative documentary that premiered at South By Southwest in March.

When: Runs through Sunday.

Cost: $8 for individual screenings, $40 for an all-access pass. Buy tickets here.

Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (723 South Brazos St.).

Chancla Fest makes its return

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Chancla Fest block party is coming back to the west side to “highlight the creative spirit of our community.” Organized by San Anto Cultural Arts, Friday’s family-friendly fiesta will feature live music, activities for kids, arts vendors and, of course, a competition to determine the mightiest chancla-hurler of them all.

When: Friday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: San Anto Cultural Arts (2120 El Paso St.).

Brew up your knowledge of tea

How well do you know your history of tea? What about the best tea-brewing techniques? You can put them to the test at the San Antonio Botanical Garden on Saturday, where visitors will also have the opportunity to mix their own take-home tisane bags.

When: Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $18 for botanical garden members, $20 for the general public. Register here by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Where: San Antonio Botanic Garden (555 Funston Place).

A Grammy-winning salsa legend visits the Alamo City

Gilberto Santa Rosa, a.k.a. El Caballero de la Salsa, is in the fifth decade of his musical career, and is set to stop by the Tobin this weekend. The Puerto Rican singer, actor and bandleader is revered in the Latino community, and has helped bring salsa to different corners of the U.S. over the years. Last fall, Santa Rosa was honored with the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

When: Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $44.50, and are available to buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

What else you should know: The show will be followed by an afterparty “salsa social” at the Tobin’s Carlos Alvarez Studio; it’s $15 for general audience members, and they must have their concert ticket to attend.

Digest a beloved children’s story at Magik Theatre

Kicking off the 2022-’23 season, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” opens at Magik Theater Saturday ahead of a month-long run. The intricate production “features a menagerie of 75 loveable puppets,” according to the theater’s website, in order to adapt four stories from author Eric Carle, including the children’s book that gives the show its name.

The show runs about an hour, and its run includes ASL performances and pay-what-you-wish days.

When: Opens Saturday, runs through August 7.

Cost: Tickets are $23.50; buy here.

Where: Magik Theatre (420 South Alamo St.).

Plus...

CineFestival got you in the mood for more movies? Head to Will's Plaza outside the Tobin Center Friday night, and you'll be able to watch the Oscar-winning rock-n-roll drama "Bohemian Rhapsody." If you're looking for something for the whole family, Slab Cinema is hosting a pop-up screening of Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs" that same night at Confluence Park. On Sunday night, the Kevin Costner classic "Dances With Wolves" will screen at the Briscoe downtown.