Take a world-class grilling course with barbecue experts at a San Antonio brewery

In three hours, one becomes a BrisketU Certified Backyard Pitmaster!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to become a true pitmaster expert, there's a class you'll want to sign up for in San Antonio.

Happening at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Freetail Brewing Company on 4035 N Loop 1604 W Acc Road, people can experience BrisketU's Backyard Pitmaster class.

The Facebook event says the class is the "original introductory class designed and formulated to teach the average BBQ lover how to work a pit and create the quintessential smoked brisket, the toughest piece of beef to master."

People who come to the event can also check out pit options. They'll learn about Texas pits, choosing the right brisket, trimming techniques, rubs and wood selection.

Anchor Barry Davis experienced the course firsthand on Texas Outdoors, a KENS 5 original series. In a little more than a year, “Backyard Pitmasters,” the parent company of Brisket University, has moved into four Texas cities and is spreading across the nation and world.

They also host Ribs University, Chicken University, Turkey University and Seafood University.