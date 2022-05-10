'Home by H-E-B' department debuts at New Braunfels location

The store is the first to welcome the new home department, which will include many Texas brands and products.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The latest H-E-B location in New Braunfels features two new concepts for the store.

The new store on Walnut Avenue will feature a "Home by H-E-B" department and a new, two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant. The store will be 122,000 square feet.

The store will be the first to welcome the new home department, which will include many Texas brands and products. The department will feature home textiles, decor, furniture, leather goods and wood and antler art.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.

The store will also feature the True Texas BBQ restaurant, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly. Indoor dining will be available on both levels of the restaurant.

“With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store is tailored to serve the needs of this growing community and provide our customers with the best we have to offer," Bedingfield said.

Construction has officially started at our brand new store coming to Georgetown in the spring of 2023! We can't wait to... Posted by H-E-B on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The new store will operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other features of the new store include: