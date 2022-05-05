Four patties, four pieces of bacon, four cheeses loaded onto Texas burger | Neighborhood Eats

We wanted to find a spot near the neighborhood that people from all over the area can enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEHILLS, Texas — Are you a fan of juicy burgers? What about a burger with four patties, four pieces of cheese and four pieces of bacon?

If this sounds appealing, or overall, intriguing, definitely keep reading.

On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited The 4 Way on 9742 FM1283.

We wanted to find a spot near the neighborhood that people from all over the area can enjoy. It’s family-owned and operated, and man, has it grown these past few years.

"In Lakehiils, Texas, there's only one intersection; everyone calls it the four way stop. So, when we opened this place up, we branded it The 4 Way," said owner Dave Stiles. "It was mainly burgers and fries. Since then, we've been able to open up a full live music venue outdoors."

The seven acre venue has some big acts. "This summer, we're doing a lot of tribute classic rock and roll bands, all the way to The Bellamy Brothers will be here in May," said Stiles.

But, when concerts aren’t happening, you can order anything off their menu. And that’s when people come to take on those four patties.

"My youngest brother's name is Big Mike, so we made the Big Mike's Challenge. It has four patties, four cheeses, four pieces of bacon with fries," said Stiles.

KENS 5 reporter Lexi Hazlett tried it. Did she finish it? Well, watch it for yourself.

"On any given day, there's probably five to 10 people that try it, and about half of them finish it," said Stiles.

We also tried the 12 inch corndog, which tasted just like something you'd find at the state fair.

And we had a BBQ Western Bacon Cheeseburger, loaded with the fixings. It's perfect for anyone who likes a sweet and savory blend.

"Everything is locally sourced, fresh, never frozen. So, we're using the highest quality products you can get," said Stiles. "We're able to keep all of our supplies really consistent, so we're still able to serve the same burgers that we started on day one."

So, if you’re in need of some true Texas cookin', like a burger with more protein than anyone can count, The 4 Way is ready for you. Check out their website with their full menu, live music shows and more here.

Do you have a restaurant or food truck you want Lexi to visit? Send an email to eats@kens5.com with all the details. You can also contact her through social media: