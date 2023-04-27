Two people arrested for carrying a gun at Fiesta event downtown

Police said witnesses flagged down officers working at the Fiesta and pointed out two men carrying guns.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were arrested at Fiesta De Los Reyes downtown Wednesday night for carrying a weapon, police said.

The incident happened at Market Square around 10:41 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said witnesses flagged down officers working at the Fiesta and pointed out two men carrying guns. Both suspects were detained and officers recovered the firearms they were carrying. The suspects were both charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. No one was injured in the incident. The suspects were ages 21 and 19.

This is a separate incident a shooting that happened at the same event Wednesday night. In that one, a man was shot after an argument near a performance stage. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have yet been made in that shooting.

SAPD gave an update on safety on heels of these incidents Thursday. In a news conference, Deputy Chief Hector Salas explained the rules regarding weapons at Fiesta.

"Several Fiesta events such as Market Square and NIOSA have prohibited carrying weapons on their property," Deputy Chief Salas said.

He said there are signs around Market Square to indicate that weapons are not allowed on the property.

He said that the department prepared months in advance to staff each event with safety in mind.