Two Fiesta parades coming together for a virtual event

SAN ANTONIO — Two of Fiesta's most beloved events are coming together to put on a safe, virtual event to encourage the Fiesta spirit. The Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade will participate in the virtual event this year.

Fiesta 2021, originally set to take place in April, was postponed to June due to fears of spreading COVID-19. However, the street parades usually incorporate mostly student organizations, such as student bands, drill teams and color guards and the June 2021 Fiesta dates will be outside the school term for most school districts. That's why the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades decided to postpone their events until 2022.

The organizations say they will make a major announcement and give more details about the virtual event at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, which was the original date the 2021 Battle of Flowers Parade. The press conference will be livestreamed in this article.